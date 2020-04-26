السفارة الأميركية توجه رسالة لمواطنيها في الأردن

عمان – الغد – تسعى سفارة الولايات المتحدة البحث في اهتمام المواطنين الأمريكيين الذين يرغبون في مغادرة الأردن في رحلات إلى الولايات المتحدة ، ربما في اول أسبوعين من شهر ايار. لا توجد رحلة طيران مؤكدة أو وجهات محددة في الوقت الحالي.

إذا كنت مواطنًا أمريكيًا وترغب في العودة إلى الولايات المتحدة على متن رحلة تنسقها السفارة ، فيرجى متابعة الرابط التالي:https://bit.ly/3eL9PNQ

لاستكمال نموذج طلب السفر الخاص بنا. الموعد النهائي لتقديم المعلومات الساعة 4:00 مساءً من يوم 27 نيسان 2020.

1. إذا تم تقديم خيارات الرحلات التجارية إلى الولايات المتحدة ، فقد تكون التكلفة عالية. بمجرد حصولنا على المزيد من المعلومات سنقوم بتوفيرها. سيكون المسافرون مسؤولين عن شراء التذاكر على نفقتهم الخاصة.

2. سيكون المسافرون مسؤولين عن حجز السفر التالي من موقع الوصول في الولايات المتحدة إلى وجهتهم النهائية في الولايات المتحدة، إما عند شراء تذكرة المغادرة أو بعد الوصول إلى الولايات المتحدة. سيكون هذا السفر الإضافي على نفقتك الخاصة.

3. اعتمادًا على وضعك الشخصي / المالي وشبكة الدعم، قد يكون اللجوء في الأردن خيارًا متاحًا. ومع ذلك، يجب أن تكون مستعدًا للقيام بذلك لفترة غير محددة من الوقت.

4. ستحاول السفارة ترتيب النقل إلى مطار الملكة علياء الدولي إذا كان حظر التجول لا يزال ساريًا في يوم الرحلة. في حالة السماح بمرور المركبات الشخصية (بما في ذلك سيارات الأجرة وأوبر وكريم) في يوم الرحلة ، فقد يكون المسافرون مسؤولين عن تأمين وسيلة النقل الخاصة بهم إلى المطار.

هذا النموذج ليس وسيلة لحجز أو شراء تذكرة في الوقت الحالي. لا تحتاج إلى الاتصال بنا بشكل منفصل لإبلاغنا باستكمالك نموذج طلب السفر .

بمجرد تأكيد رحلة (رحلات) العودة من الأردن إلى الولايات المتحدة ، سنتصل بك على أساس أسبقية التسجيل على نموذج طلب السفر الكامل الخاص بك مع تعليمات حول كيفية إجراء حجز رحلة الطيران وكيفية دفع التكاليف. قد تمتلئ المقاعد بسرعة.

تواصل السفارة الأمريكية في عمان النظر في جميع الخيارات لدعم المواطنين الأمريكيين في الأردن، ولكن ليس هناك ما يضمن قدرة وزارة الخارجية الامريكية على الاستمرار في تقديم المساعدة في العودة إلى الوطن، وقد لا تتوفر خيارات النقل إلى الولايات المتحدة في المستقبل. عندما تتوفر معلومات جديدة ، سنشاركها مع مواطني الولايات المتحدة على موقعنا.

https://jo.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/

يرجى الاستمرار في زيارة موقع COVID-19 الخاص بنا للحصول على معلومات محدثة: https://jo.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/

نشجعك على التسجيل في برنامج للمسافر الذكي (STEP) لتلقي الإشعارات

https://step.state.gov/step/

راسلنا عبر البريد الإلكتروني amman-acs@state.gov إذا كانت لديك أسئلة لم يتم تناولها في هذه الرسالة.

A message to U.S. citizens in Jordan

The U.S. Embassy is seeking interest from U.S. citizens who would like to depart Jordan on flights to the United States, potentially in the first two weeks of May. There is no confirmed flight or specific destination city at this time

If you are a U.S. citizen and you wish to return to the U.S. on a flight coordinated by the Embassy, please https://bit.ly/3eL9PNQ to complete our travel request form. The deadline for submission of information is 4:00 PM on April 27, 2020

If commercial flight options are offered to the U.S., the cost could be significant. Once we have more data we will provide it. Travelers will be responsible for purchasing tickets at their own expense

Travelers will be responsible for booking onward travel from the arrival location in the United States to their final destination in the U.S., either when purchasing their departure ticket or after arrival in the United States. This additional travel will be at your own expense

Depending on your personal/financial situation and support network, sheltering in place in Jordan may be an option. However, you should be prepared to do so for an indefinite amount of time

The Embassy will try to arrange transportation to Queen Alia International Airport if the curfew is still in place on the day of a flight. If personal vehicle traffic (including taxis, Uber and Careem) is permitted on the day of the flight, travelers may be responsible for their own transportation to the airport

This form is not a means to reserve or purchase a ticket at this time. You do not need to contact us separately to inform us of the completed travel request form

Once a repatriation flight(s) from Jordan to the United States is confirmed, we will contact you on a first come, first served basis based on your completed travel request form with instructions on how to make a flight reservation and provide payment. Seats may fill quickly

The U.S. Embassy in Amman continues to look at all options to support U.S. citizens in Jordan, but there is no guarantee that the Department of State will be able to continue to provide repatriation assistance, and transportation options to the United States may be unavailable in the future. As new information becomes available, we will share it with U.S. citizens on our https://jo.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/

Please continue to visit our https://jo.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/

for updated information and we encourage you to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive our notifications https://step.state.gov/step/

Email us at amman-acs@state.gov if you have questions not addressed in this message