تغريدات .. فينالدوم يلعب تنس الطاولة وفاتي بقميص دورتموند

خالد العميري
عمان – حطمت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي “الجدران” بين الرياضيين وعشاقهم، بعدما تحول بعض هؤلاء الرياضيين إلى “مدمنين” على هذه المواقع، وباتوا ينشرون أدق تفاصيل حياتهم وآرائهم في كافة المجالات بشكل يومي لعشرات ملايين المتابعين على حساباتهم الرسمية.
“الغد” تطل عليكم بفقرة “تغريدات” لرصد ما ينشره الرياضيون على حساباتهم الشخصية في مختلف مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
جورجينيو فينالدوم – هولندا
شارك لاعب نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي صورة له مع متابعيه عبر حسابه على (إنستغرام) وهو يمارس رياضة تنس الطاولة، لشغل وقت الفراغ، معلقا: “حافظ على بقائك مشغولا”.
بول بوغبا – فرنسا
View this post on Instagram
It's my birthday and I'm always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.⠀ The #Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the health and lives of many, including children.⠀ The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense.⠀ ⠀ @UNICEF is helping prevent the spread of #Coronavirus by supplying vital medical supplies, consulting with communities and implementing prevention campaigns. It is a priority to stop the spread of this new virus, and the misinformation that’s spreading alongside it. ⠀ ⠀ At times like this we need to come together. 🤝⠀ ⠀ With your help, I am hoping today to raise £27,000 to help fight this war and I will double the amount if we reach the goal.⠀ If we manage to reach our target, it will be enough to provide:⠀ ⠀ * 333,332 pairs of disposable gloves for health workers +⠀ * 2,777 surgical masks to help prevent the disease spreading further +⠀ * 9,615 sets of vented goggles⠀ ⠀ To donate, go to my Facebook page or click on the link in my Bio.⠀ For more information: https://www.unicef.org.uk/coronavirus-facts/⠀ ⠀ Any amount will be welcome to help fight this war against #COVID19 💪🏾⠀ ⠀ Thank you for all the support 🙏🏾⠀ Stay safe!
نشر لاعب نادي مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي صورة لأحد الأطفال المرضى عبر حسابه على (إنستغرام)، معلقا: “أنا ممتن دائما لأنني وعائلتي وأصدقائي نتمتع بصحة جيدة، لكن لا يتمتع الجميع بصحة جيدة، الآن يؤثر فيروس كورونا على صحة وحياة الكثيرين، بمن فيهم الأطفال”.
إنسو فاتي – غينيا بيساو
Muchos ánimos en estos días difíciles para todos, pero es hora de hacer caso a las recomendaciones de las autoridades y personal sanitario #YoMeQuedoEnCasa pic.twitter.com/S9W1Wq9UyG
— Ansu Fati (@ANSUFATI) March 15, 2020
قام لاعب نادي برشلونة الإسباني بنشر صورة له عبر حسابه على موقع التدوينات المصغر (تويتر) بقميص جادون سانشو نجم بروسيا دورتموند، وهو يلعب (البلاي ستيشن) مع أحد أقاربه، مغردا: “الكثير من التشجيع في هذه الأيام الصعبة للجميع، حان الوقت للاستماع إلى توصيات السلطات والعاملين الصحيين”.
مايكل كويسانسي – فرنسا
Tough period for football, sport and humanity 🌍 Take care of yourself, your friends and Family #FightCorona 👊🏻😷🦠 pic.twitter.com/WJ1gBZXpwJ
— Michael Cuisance (@MichaelCUISANCE) March 15, 2020
تحدث لاعب نادي بايرن ميونيخ الألماني عن الفوضى التي أحدثها فيروس كورونا المستجد على روزنامة الأحداث الرياضية، مغردا: “فترة صعبة لكرة القدم والرياضة والإنسانية، اعتن بنفسك وأصدقائك وعائلتك”.