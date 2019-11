تغريدات .. كاسياس ينتقد معايير الافضل وماديسون يُحقق حلم الطفولة

View this post on Instagram

‪Great night at @wembleystadium for the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th game celebrations. Good catch up with some old @england teammates and legends and well done again to the squad on qualifying for #EURO2020 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿‬