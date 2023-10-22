Shame on the West... Shame on Humanity

AMMAN -alghad - The West no longer has lies up its sleeves that it can use today. Human and women's rights, and the right of children to live, are just slogans used to promote its imperial policies. But when it comes to the crushed Third World, it does nothing but support criminals.

16 days of devastation and death, the Israeli occupation army continues its massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, in a clear genocidal war, depriving them of food, water, fuel and electricity, and continuing to bombard them with missiles and artillery, demolishing homes over their heads, pushing them to leave their land, while the world is still repeating with brutal complicity: “Israel has the right to defend itself.” They are still repeating lies and fake news about Israeli children being beheaded.

The West is a complicit in the Palestinian Holocaust, with the help of dishonest media, Western political circles of influence and Zionist lobbies. They all work together to falsify the facts on the ground, to blind the world to the martyrdom of approximately 4,500 Palestinians, most of whom are children and women who thought that the roofs of their homes or hospitals and schools could protect them.

But this is not the whole story. Washington did not only boast of diplomatic or financial efforts, but also brought in its soldiers to be actual participants in killing the Palestinians, while its experts on the ground were planning and perhaps leading the aggression, after the morale of the Israeli army was destroyed following the Hamas operation against its brutality and bloodiness.

Meanwhile, old and new colonialism wants to remain supportive of the war crimes committed by Israel, and to continue shedding Palestinian blood, perhaps quenching its thirst for murder and blood.

