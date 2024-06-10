Jordan Raises Red Flag over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Taha to Alghad: the conference provides an opportunity to shed light on the repercussions of the brutal Israeli aggression اضافة اعلان





Anderson to Alghad: this conference will highlight the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities for humanitarian reasons

An illustrious international gathering unfolds today as Jordan, in collaboration with Egypt and the United Nations, convenes the International Conference on Emergency Humanitarian Response for Gaza. This significant assembly marks a crucial juncture in global efforts to address the profound humanitarian catastrophe engulfing Gaza, a crisis exacerbated by incessant conflict that has severely disrupted every aspect of life and essential services in the beleaguered region.

The Gaza Strip, home to over two million individuals, has long been a focal point of humanitarian concern. The blockade, recurrent Israeli military incursions, and political instability have culminated in what the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) describes as “one of the most protracted and severe humanitarian crises globally.” Recent escalations in violence have only deepened this dire situation, resulting in a staggering death toll, innumerable wounded, widespread destruction of infrastructure, overwhelmed healthcare facilities, disrupted educational systems, and acute shortages of essential supplies.

In a poignant reflection of the crisis’s gravity, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, remarked, “The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is one of the most protracted and severe globally. Without substantial and immediate international intervention, the situation will only continue to deteriorate.” This statement underscores the urgent need for a concerted international response to the plight of the Gazan people.

Jordan’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause, particularly in Gaza, is deeply rooted in historical, political, and humanitarian considerations. Over the years, Jordan has orchestrated numerous aid convoys, delivering critical supplies such as food, medicine, and other essential resources to alleviate the harsh conditions endured by Gazans. The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has played a pivotal role in coordinating these humanitarian efforts, working closely with international and regional partners to ensure the efficient and timely delivery of aid.



Humanitarian aid trucks on the way from Jordan to Gaza



King Abdullah II has been a fervent advocate for the Palestinian cause on the international stage. His Majesty has consistently emphasized the necessity of a coordinated and sustained international response to the humanitarian needs of Gaza, calling relentlessly for an end to the collective punishment of the Palestinian people in Gaza and urging the international community to uphold human dignity and ensure the provision of essential aid to those in desperate need.

Addressing the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on December 13, 2023, His Majesty declared: “And now, as we speak, we find ourselves dealing with another internal displacement crisis in the region. Over 1.9 million Palestinians in Gaza, many of whom are themselves refugees, have been forced to flee their homes amid a relentless bombing campaign. “With all eyes on Gaza, the international community must recognize, more than ever, that band-aid solutions are no longer feasible, and that global crises demand long-term responsibility-sharing. Jordan is pushing for a more coordinated humanitarian response in Gaza.”





Palestinians displaced from their homes as a result of Israeli occupation bombing



His Majesty’s calls to action reflect Jordan’s unwavering dedication to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through both immediate relief efforts and long-term solutions. The conference taking place today epitomizes Jordan’s proactive stance in addressing this crisis. Co-organized by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United Nations, this gathering aims to bring together international stakeholders, including UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and donor countries, to deliberate and strategize effective humanitarian interventions in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized the critical importance of such gatherings in mitigating the dire conditions in Gaza. He stated, “The international community must come together to provide urgent relief to the people of Gaza and to support long-term solutions that address the root causes of their suffering.”

The recent conflicts in Gaza have inflicted unprecedented damage, severely affecting all aspects of life and services in the Strip. The healthcare system is on the brink of collapse, with hospitals running out of essential supplies and unable to cope with the influx of casualties. Educational institutions have been disrupted, leaving a generation of children without access to schooling. The destruction of infrastructure has left many without basic necessities, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe.

In a comment on the International Conference on Emergency Humanitarian Response for Gaza, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, emphasizes that the conference “will provide a vital opportunity for world leaders, the United Nations, and other relief organizations to convene in Amman to sound the alarm about the escalating humanitarian disaster in Gaza, find ways to address the problem, and enhance the international community’s response.”

According to Anderson, “the United Nations is doing everything possible to meet the urgent needs of people in Gaza amidst enormous access constraints.”

In statements to “Al Ghad,” she stressed that it is expected that “this conference will highlight the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities for humanitarian reasons and for humanitarian aid to be delivered safely and without obstacles, in order to stop the shedding of blood and alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza, which is unimaginable.”

For its part, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which praised the Kingdom’s leading role in supporting the Palestinian cause and participating in the invitation and hosting of the humanitarian response conference to support the Gaza Strip at this crucial time, it confirmed to “Al Ghad” through Secretary-General Hussein Ibrahim Taha that this conference “provides an opportunity to shed light on the repercussions of the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip over eight months, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 36,000 Palestinians and the injury of 80,000, the displacement of over a million Palestinians from their homes, as well as the destruction of hundreds of thousands of homes, public and private facilities, and infrastructure.”

According to Taha, the conference will contribute to highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and international support to alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, providing a platform to achieve solidarity, cooperation, and broader support from countries, international organizations, donors, and enhance their commitment to providing more necessary support for urgent humanitarian relief and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, amidst escalating challenges on multiple fronts.

Taha emphasized that confronting the current Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip requires clear and effective international community efforts to ensure an immediate, comprehensive, and permanent cessation of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, to end Israeli violations in all occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, and the necessity of the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip. The international community must also pressure the Israeli occupation government to stop obstructing the arrival of international aid to the Gaza Strip and to fulfill its obligations in this regard according to international resolutions, allowing the necessary financial, humanitarian, medical support, and all necessary needs including shelter, to be adequately and sustainably provided to all parts of the Gaza Strip, and to open all crossings and lift the illegal Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Taha called on the international community to cooperate and contribute to a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, including the destroyed infrastructure in the sector, supporting economic recovery efforts, and enhancing the Palestinian economy, with an emphasis on the need to investigate all human rights violations and crimes of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in Gaza, and ensuring accountability and prosecution of those responsible for these ongoing violations.

The Secretary-General emphasized the shared responsibility of the international community to engage in a clear and irreversible political process to end the Israeli occupation and enable the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination, leading to achieving peace and stability in the region, in accordance with the vision of a two-state solution, relevant United Nations resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

In a report released in May entitled “Gaza War: Expected Social and Economic Effects on the State of Palestine,” by the United Nations and ESCWA, it was noted that “there has been a decline in human development by more than two decades from the first value of the Human Development Index recorded in 2004.” Poverty rates in Palestine continue to escalate, reaching 58.4%, pushing approximately an additional 1.74 million people into poverty since the start of the war, while gross domestic product continues to plummet by a staggering 26.9%, representing a loss of $7.1 billion of estimated value in case the war did not erupt.

In an address to the UN Security Council, Guterres highlighted the dire situation: “The relentless bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, the level of civilian casualties, and the mounting destruction of entire neighborhoods is deeply alarming. Protecting civilians can never mean using them as human shields, nor does it mean ordering more than 1 million people to evacuate to the south, where there is no shelter, food, water, medicine, or fuel, and then continuing to bomb the south itself.” His comments underscore the severe impact of the conflict on Gaza’s civilian population and the urgent need for a humanitarian response.

Jordan’s perspective on the humanitarian situation in Gaza is one of profound concern and impassioned advocacy. The Kingdom acknowledges that the suffering of the Gazan people is a multifaceted crisis necessitating a holistic approach. Jordan ardently calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the lifting of the blockade on Gaza, and the opening of crossings, contending that it is imperative for the free flow of humanitarian aid and the revitalization of the local economy. Furthermore, Jordan underscores the necessity of robust international cooperation to reconstruct Gaza’s infrastructure, which has been severely debilitated by years of conflict and blockade.

In addition to logistical and financial support, Jordan advocates for a renewed political dialogue aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region. His Majesty King Abdullah II has consistently highlighted that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, predicated on a two-state solution, is pivotal to ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. He has stressed on numerous occasions that the plight of the Palestinian people cannot be addressed solely through humanitarian aid; rather, it requires a just and comprehensive political solution that guarantees their rights and sovereignty.

Jordan has proactively sought to enhance cooperation with other nations to maximize the impact of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The Kingdom collaborates with regional neighbors, including Egypt and Turkey, among others, as well as international donors from Europe and North America. These partnerships are crucial for pooling resources, sharing expertise, and ensuring the timely delivery of aid.

Notably, the coordination with the European Union has been a significant contributor to humanitarian projects in Gaza. Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, lauded Jordan’s endeavors, stating, “Jordan’s leadership in the humanitarian response to Gaza is exemplary. The EU stands ready to support these efforts through enhanced cooperation and increased funding for critical projects.”

As Jordan hosts the International Conference on Emergency Humanitarian Response for Gaza today, it embarks on a vital initiative that underscores its steadfast commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. By raising the red flag on the urgent needs of the Gazan people, Jordan endeavors to galvanize international action and foster a collaborative approach to providing both immediate relief and long-term solutions. The Kingdom’s advocacy, grounded in compassion and justice, calls upon the global community to act decisively and empathetically, ensuring that the suffering of the people of Gaza is not only recognized but actively alleviated.



