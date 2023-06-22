الخميس 22 حزيران 2023
النسخة المطبوعة

إيلون ماسك يتحدى مارك زوكربيرغ بنزال في الحلبة!

ezgif-5-0b438e0b5d (1)
مباراة بين ماسك وزوكربيرغ
دخل الخلاف التجاري بين إيلون ماسك ومارك زوكيربرغ مرحلة مثيرة مع نشر الملياردير ماسك تحدي لنزال مارك زوكربيرج المعروف بإتقان فنون قتالية مثل الجيو جيتسو في مباراة – ورد رئيس ميتا على التحدي بالقول”أرسل لي الموقع” على إنستغرام بحسب موقع ذا فيرج.اضافة اعلان

يأتي ذلك بعد أن علق ماسك على منشور على تويتر حول تطبيق (اسمه ثريدس) ينوي زوكربيرج إطلاه لمنافسة تويتر وأنه قيد التطوير .


الكاتبة شيرين سبانخ - (من المصدر)

شيرين سبانخ تلجأ لأدب الأطفال لتسلط الضوء على حقوق ذوي الإعاقة منذ17 ساعة

الوحدة والعزلة الاجتماعية ترتبطان بنتائج صحية خطيرة

دراسة: الوحدة والعزلة الاجتماعية ترتبطان بنتائج صحية خطيرة منذ17 ساعة

travel-industry-air

راكب يسافر بـ85 برصاً وثعبانين وعقربين على طائرة- (صور) 21 حزيران 2023

08446b14754e2454d1c5c902301ddea1

هل سينجو ركاب الغواصة الخمسة قرب تايتنيك بعد رصد أصوات من الأعماق؟ 21 حزيران 2023

share share share share share share share share share تابع صحيفة الغد في تطبيق نبض share
ذات صلة
YsZVQgtoJCi7ytGG

دعوى قضائية تطالب تويتر بملايين الدولارات بسبب حقوق الأغاني

16 حزيران 2023
تيد كازينسكي، الملقب بـ"يونابومبر

"يونابومبر".. إيلون ماسك يؤيد "كاره التكنولوجيا"

11 حزيران 2023
شريحة ماسك للأدمغة.. موافقة رسمية لبدء التجارب على البشر

شريحة "ماسك" للأدمغة.. موافقة رسمية لبدء التجارب على البشر

26 أيار 2023
image

"شرائح الدماغ البشري".. موافقة أميركية على بدء التجارب السريرية للبشر

26 أيار 2023
اقرأ أيضا
thumbs_b_c_2f09a7d30a023c649d775113f9143d07

الأضخم بعد كورونا.. أبرز ملامح موسم الحج 2023

منذ2 ساعة
نيمار يقدم اعتذاره لصديقته في رسالة عبر "إنستغرام"

نيمار يعترف بالخيانة.. ويقدم اعتذاره لصديقته في رسالة عبر "إنستغرام"

منذ4 ساعة
الشيف Uribe خلال تواجده في السفارة الاسبانية في عمان-(تصوير: ساهر قدارة)

الشيف Uribe ينقل ثقافة المأكولات التقليدية بإقليم "الباسك" إلى الأردن

منذ17 ساعة
جانب من المسرحية- (من المصدر)

"شوق" للمخرج التونسي حاتم دربال تفتتح عروض مهرجان المسرح الحر

منذ17 ساعة
قطرات أنف يمكن أن تساعد على التعافي بعد السكتة الدماغية

قطرات أنف يمكن أن تساعد على التعافي بعد السكتة الدماغية

منذ17 ساعة
العلم يؤكد: تعلم لغة ثانية يحسن صحة الدماغ

العلم يؤكد: تعلم لغة ثانية يحسن صحة الدماغ

منذ17 ساعة
افكار و مواقف
ماهر أبو طير

أبو طير يكتب: الضفة الغربية بعد معركة وراثة الرئاسة

ماهر أبو طير |اليوم

عمال الوطن.. إنصافهم ضرورة

محمود الخطاطبة |اليوم

لو تحدث باسل الأعرج عن "عيلي"

د.أحمد جميل عزم |اليوم
سلامة الدرعاوي

هذه هي نتيجة "الإعسار"

سلامة الدرعاوي |اليوم

الاقتصاد الدائري: المعنى والأهمية وفرص التطبيق في الأردن

رعد التل |اليوم

الأمن الغذائي والاكتفاء الذاتي

سميح المعايطة |اليوم
ترجمات
1687344570305817500

خمسة اتجاهات رئيسية تظهر كيف يتغير العالم‏

ترجمات | منذ17 ساعة
1687344570345817700

قضية فلسطين ناضجة للوساطة الصينية‏

ترجمات | منذ19 ساعة
"الثورة أنثى"، شعار في مظاهرة مناهضة للحكومة، بغداد، 13 شباط (فبراير) 2020 - (المصدر)

النساء العراقيات يحملن لواء التغيير في بلد ممزق

ترجمات |20 حزيران 2023
سياح ينظرون إلى مجمع الأقصى من على جبل الزيتون في القدس المحتلة – (أرشيفية)

خطة إسرائيل لتقسيم الأقصى تهدد الوضع الراهن للقدس

ترجمات |19 حزيران 2023
1687080390780478700

56 عاما على حرب 1967 والعالم ما يزال ينكر المعاناة الفلسطينية‏

ترجمات |18 حزيران 2023
1687080390730478500

أميركا تتخلف بينما يحتضن الشرق الأوسط حقبة جيوسياسية جديدة

ترجمات |18 حزيران 2023
 