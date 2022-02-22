Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the FC & EU schools

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size. المرفق الحجم ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 1_Al Nahda_Final 3.66 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 2_Howarra_Final 3.08 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 3_Hind Bint Otbe_Final 4.06 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 5_Ibn Tofayl_Final 3.25 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 7_Al Rabi Bint Moweth_Final 3.11 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 11_Sukainah_Final 3.44 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 12_Khalid Bin AlWaleed_Final 3.6 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 17_Hakama_Final 3.6 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 18_Hay Al Dobbat_Final 3.83 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 25_Hai Al Sharqi_Final 2.5 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 27_Marj Al Ajrb_Final 2.64 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 32_Al Khansaa_Final 2.36 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 36_Aydoon_Final 1.78 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 37_Hai Hamzeh_Final 1.99 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 38_Na’eema_Final 3.02 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 39_Hai Al Jundi_Final 2.37 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 40_Al Mansoora_Final 3.27 ميغابايت ESIA and ESMP Report_Site No 42_Asmaa Bint Amees_Final 1.89 ميغابايت 11:35 ص2022-02-22 شاركها فيسبوك تويتر لينكدإن واتساب مشاركة عبر البريد طباعة