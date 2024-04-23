الثلاثاء 23 نيسان 2024
Amman Pharmaceutical Industries launched i ViVA Plus Sodium hyaluronate 0.15% | Trehalose 3%

pro-SaDRXNlX
product

Product

i ViVA Plus Contains:
Sodium hyaluronate 0.15%: lubricates the surface of the eye through its water retention and viscoelastic properties اضافة اعلان
Trehalose 3%: a natural molecule that has very high water retention capabilities with both                     Bioprotection and Osmoprotection properties1About Amman Pharmaceutical Industries (API):

Established in 1989, Amman Pharmaceutical Industries (API) emerged as a pioneer in the MENA region, trailblazing the production of specialized branded generics in therapeutic realms like Ophthalmology, ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat), respiratory, and Dermatology. Over the years, API has maintained its focus on innovation and excellence, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the MENA pharmaceutical landscape. With a robust infrastructure encompassing 7 production lines and an extensive portfolio of over 140 registered products, API has successfully expanded its reach to over 30 global markets. Our dedication to quality is evident in our workforce of over 200 professionals across Jordan and the region.

At Amman Pharma, we prioritize the manufacture of high-quality products under stringent production conditions. Our manufacturing facilities boast an exceptional compliance record with national, regional, and international regulatory bodies including the Jordan Food & Drug Administration (JFDA), Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA), Gulf Health Council, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC, CE Mark, ISO 9001:2015, and more.
i ViVA Plus from Amman Pharma:
Multi dose preservative free eye drops(Novelia)
10ml (each ml equals 20 drops)

 

Indication

 

 

 

It is indicated to protect, hydrate, and lubricate the surface of your eyes, for the treatment of moderate to severe dry eye syndrome

.

Dosage

 


Apply 1 drop to each eye, from 4 to 6 times daily.

Experience the difference with Amman Pharmaceutical Industries Company. For inquiries or more information, contact us today.

i ViVA Plus is effective and safe, with better patient satisfaction, and offers a therapeutic advancement in the treatment of moderate to severe DED2
i ViVA Plus provides a significant increase in tear film thickness for up to 240 minutes (6 times longer) after a single administration compared with patients receiving a solution of HA alone3
i ViVA Plus mitigates the effects of inflammation and other stressors on corneal cells4

